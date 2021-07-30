Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETWO. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $19,781,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $23,912,000.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ETWO opened at $10.22 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

