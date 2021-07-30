Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 6,617.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,539 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

VALE stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

