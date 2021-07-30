Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $111.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

