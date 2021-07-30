Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 196.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

MEOH opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

