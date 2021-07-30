Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

JCOM opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.11.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

