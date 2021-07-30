SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.820 EPS.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 879,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.54.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

