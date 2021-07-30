SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSPPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $$3.75 on Friday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.