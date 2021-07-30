StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) & MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Financial Review

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.29 -$6.86 million N/A N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 114.84 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals beats StageZero Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

