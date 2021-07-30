Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $326.84

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $326.84 and last traded at $326.63, with a volume of 5455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $326.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total value of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,668 shares of company stock valued at $49,803,703. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

