Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.55 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Investment analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $11.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.05. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $197.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.80. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

