Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.350-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.35-$11.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,096. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

