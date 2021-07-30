Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) Short Interest Update

Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Star Buffet stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Star Buffet has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Star Buffet alerts:

Star Buffet Company Profile

Star Buffet, Inc operates a multi-concept restaurant holding company in the United States. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 26 full-service restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, Pecos Diamond Steakhouse, Bar-H Steakhouse, Whistle Junction, and BuddyFreddys names.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Buffet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Buffet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.