Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) Short Interest Update

Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Star Buffet stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Star Buffet has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.
Star Buffet Company Profile
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Buffet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Buffet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.