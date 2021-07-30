Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down to $126.03

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.03, but opened at $122.46. Starbucks shares last traded at $122.16, with a volume of 92,487 shares trading hands.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.08. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

