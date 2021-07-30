State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Update

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the June 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

STFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

