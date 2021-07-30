State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 6,167 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $150,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after buying an additional 57,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $19.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,696.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,983. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,470.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

