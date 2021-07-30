State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $101.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.