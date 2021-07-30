State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.03. The company had a trading volume of 109,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $167.99 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

