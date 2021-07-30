State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 336,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

