State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 327,643 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 327,643 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 522,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.70 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

