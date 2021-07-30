State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,012 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

UNP stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.99. 82,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

