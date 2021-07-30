State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Shares of COST traded up $6.18 on Friday, reaching $431.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $425.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

