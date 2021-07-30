State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.04 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $448.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $298.78 and a 1-year high of $459.84.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.