State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

