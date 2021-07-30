State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 4,200 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Invitae worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,255,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Invitae by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

