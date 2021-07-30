State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 87,795 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,795 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after acquiring an additional 114,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,399,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.