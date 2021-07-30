Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.97. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 36,477 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.83.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.79 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.
About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)
Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.
