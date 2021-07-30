Stephens Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $65.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.
CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.
Carrier Global stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.30. 24,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $54.08.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
