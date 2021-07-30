Stephens Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $65.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.30. 24,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

