Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has a $31.89 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

