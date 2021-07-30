Steven Madden, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of SHOO opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 182.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

