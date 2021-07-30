Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 24,412 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXW. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

