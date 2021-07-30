Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 31,350 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

FRSX stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $225.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.48. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Foresight Autonomous from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

