Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Quidel were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth about $2,943,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Quidel by 27.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Quidel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Quidel by 70.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Quidel by 50.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $142.95 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.71.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

