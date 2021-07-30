Stifel Financial Corp Has $216,000 Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 568,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 251,450 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

TMST stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $624.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

