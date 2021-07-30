Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 11,868 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

