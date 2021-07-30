Stifel Financial Corp Takes $182,000 Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The New America High Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

