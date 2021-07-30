Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.10.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG stock opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,517,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.