Stifel Nicolaus Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $120.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

EW stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. 24,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

