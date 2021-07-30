Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The Carlyle Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,188% compared to the average volume of 433 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,476. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.33. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.