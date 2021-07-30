Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,932% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47. Arconic has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

