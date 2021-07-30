Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of EDF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

