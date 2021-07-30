Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
Shares of EDF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
