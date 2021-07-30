StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 276,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,939,053. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.