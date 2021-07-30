StoneX Group Inc. Sells 2,461 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 480,056 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,403. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

