StoneX Group Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,366. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

