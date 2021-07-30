Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 23,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,300. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

SEOAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

