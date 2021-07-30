Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 23,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,300. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

SEOAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

