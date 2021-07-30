Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in July

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

SRMLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

