StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $415,957.46

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $415,957.46 and approximately $324.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,644,453,196 coins and its circulating supply is 17,231,258,842 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

