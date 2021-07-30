Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.21. 28,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.83. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.79.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

