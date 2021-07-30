Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $255.00 at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

SYK opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

