Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $248.00. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.
SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.
SYK opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,088.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
