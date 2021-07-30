Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $248.00. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

SYK opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,088.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

