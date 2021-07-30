Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 17,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUBCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price objective (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

